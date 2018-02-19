At least one dead in Little Rock crash

The new chief executive officer of an embattled Charlotte area mental health agency is working to restore trust between management and employees and members. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s new leader Trey Sutten has held town hall meetings, served breakfast at four Cardinal locations and even launched newsletters to connect him with the Medicaid patients who depend on Cardinal to coordinate care for their behavioral health needs, Cardinal employees, the health providers and lawmakers. “We just have to do what we say we’re going to do, and do it over and over and over, and eventually I will earn folks’ trust,” Sutten said.