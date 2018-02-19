Strange weather in store for Charlotte this week and next

Foggy skyline as seen from Central Avenue and Interstate 277 during cold and rainy weather on Feb. 4. Charlotte can expect some zany weather this week and next, with highs and lows rising 20 to 25 degrees above normal, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. The city has a 30 percent chance of rain all week, but not much is expected to fall when it does, according to NWS meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com