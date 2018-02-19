Strange weather in store for Charlotte this week and next

Charlotte can expect some zany weather this week and next, with highs and lows rising 20 to 25 degrees above normal, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday.
Highs are forecast to soar from 56 degrees on Monday to 71 on Tuesday, 74 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday, according to the latest NWS forecast.
Thursday could beat the record high of 74 set in 1990, according to NWS records. The record high for Tuesday is 77, recorded in 2014. Wednesday’s record high of 75 was recorded in 2011.
The normal daily high for this week is 56, said Harry Gerapetritis of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C.
Never miss a local story.
Saturday could dip to a high of 69 before temperatures climb to 73 both Saturday and Sunday.
Even more unusual about the forecast is the expected overnight lows in the upper 50s to the 60s through Sunday, Gerapetritis said.
Two systems are driving the high temperatures, according to Gerapetritis: High pressure off the Southeast coast and low pressure from the Southern plains to the desert Southwest.
While most weather models indicate a cold front returning temperatures to about normal early next week, others call for slightly above normal weather, Gerapetritis said. And the NWS Climate Prediction Center in College Park., Md., calls for above normal temperatures here over the next two weeks, he said.
Charlotte, meanwhile has a 30 percent chance of rain all week, but not much is expected to fall when it does, according to Gerapetritis.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments