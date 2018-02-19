More Videos

Could you have spelled 'stramineous'? 2:00

Could you have spelled "stramineous"?

Pause
Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 1:52

Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams.

New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform 2:04

New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform

At least one dead in Little Rock crash 0:22

At least one dead in Little Rock crash

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte 2:22

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like. 2:31

NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like.

'I'm an emotional photographer': Sonia Handelman Meyer 3:10

"I'm an emotional photographer": Sonia Handelman Meyer

New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust 1:52

New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust

Sonia Handelman Meyer and the Photo League 1:48

Sonia Handelman Meyer and the Photo League

Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it. 1:54

Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it.

Sneaky NC dad puts mounted raccoon in pantry. Daughter’s reaction a YouTube hit.

Courtesy of Kevin Carswell www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvGo-wOs6tY
New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform

Local

New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform

North Carolina’s new prisons chief Reuben Young told the Observer he wants stiffer criminal penalties for inmates who assault correctional officers. The proposal comes after attacks at Bertie and Pasquotank prisons killed five employees in 2017.

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

Local

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

A epic weekend event started by Mosaic Live co-founders Tiffany Fant and Nakisa Glover, The Official Blackest Weekend Ever, held two private screenings for the Black Panther movie premiere on Friday and Saturday nights at Regal Cinemas Starlight 14. Weekend events included a Kickoff Coming to Wakanda Ceremony, One Stop Wakanda Shop, an after party at Morehead Tavern, and a Wakanda Wind Down Brunch. A portion of proceeds benefited several non profits, including The Males Place, Youth Hope International, and Aviation Camps of the Carolinas. The weekend experience celebrated the Black Panther movie as well as the Charlotte culture and community, and was a platform for beginning to address some of the issues of the community in a meaningful and impactful way.

NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like.

Local

NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like.

Sara White, widow of NFL great Reggie White, with daughter Jecolia White and son Jeremy White, talk about the upcoming online auction sale of the family's Cornelius home built by Reggie White. $50,000 of the proceeds will be donated to the Reggie White Dream Sleep educational fund via the non-profit Urban Hope. Sara White is the widow of NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White, who died in Cornelius in 2004 at the age of 43. Sleep apnea was a contributing factor in his death, and for years, Sara has worked hard to raise awareness of the disorder.

New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust

Local

New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust

The new chief executive officer of an embattled Charlotte area mental health agency is working to restore trust between management and employees and members. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s new leader Trey Sutten has held town hall meetings, served breakfast at four Cardinal locations and even launched newsletters to connect him with the Medicaid patients who depend on Cardinal to coordinate care for their behavioral health needs, Cardinal employees, the health providers and lawmakers. “We just have to do what we say we’re going to do, and do it over and over and over, and eventually I will earn folks’ trust,” Sutten said.

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

Local

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

Clayton Jones, prosecuting attorney and Mike Kabakoff, defense attorney took turns addressing the jury on the first day of Tim Crumitie's trial for the 2016 shooting death of Michael Gretsinger and the wounding of Kimberly Cherry, Crumitie's former girlfriend. Both victim's were shot twice in the head.