Seen that photo of 20-foot shark beached on NC’s Outer Banks?

What started off as an obvious gag went viral this week, when a faked photo of a 20-foot shark beached on the Outer Banks was shared nearly 30,000 times.
The photo claimed to be an image of a 20-foot “monster shark” that washed up on a beach at Kitty Hawk, reported TV station WTKR. But it’s a fake created by photo shopping a 2015 shark photo taken in Cape Cod by Jack Cohen into an Outer Banks image, reports Snopes.com. (And the shark in that photo is is actually only 14-feet long.)
The viral post has since been removed, but talk of the shark continues on social media.
“I go fishing in the Outer Banks quite often. They are out there,” posted Mark Stadler on Facebook. “This may not be from the Outer Banks, but trust me this fisherman has seen them off the coast of North Carolina.”
The shark image was pulled from the Facebook page of “Alex Lex OBX Photographer,” who makes no attempt to hide the fact that photos are photo shopped. The page features a series of parody images, including bears, penguins and lions on North Carolina’s beaches.
Some of the images have clearly been mistaken as real, however, sparking outrage.
“How dare the parents of those kids and the person taking that picture, desecrate the dead whale shark,” Robert Pritchard posted in response to a photo of kids standing on a dead shark on an N.C. beach. “That is one of the most peaceful creatures in our oceans. Just shows how people have no respect for life.”
