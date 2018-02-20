The latest list of S.C.’s safest cities is out. See which in York County made it.

Two local municipalities are again among the safest in South Carolina, according to one trade group.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security announced its list of safest cities in South Carolina for 2018. Tega Cay came in third. Fort Mill finished sixth. Rock Hill followed at No. 16.
The council, a trade organization for alarm companies and related fields, uses the most recent Federal Bureau of Investigation and population data. Populations of less than 10,000 people weren’t considered. Rankings of how many violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents crank out the top communities.
Tega Cay nearly missed the list not for its safety record, but it’s population. The listing puts Tega Cay at 10,032 residents. It’s the smallest municipality listed. Tega Cay is the only municipality at less than one violent crime for every 1,000 people. with .8. There are about 19 property crimes per 1,000 people.
Never miss a local story.
Fort Mill has 2.4 violent crimes and 21.48 property crimes per 1,000 residents.
Bluffton and Mount Pleasant topped the list.
The safety recognition isn’t new in York County. In 2014 an organization comparing security systems and providers tapped Tega Cay the safest in the state, Fort Mill seventh. Similar recognitions followed. Last year the National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked Tega Cay and Fort Mill as the top two safest in the state. Another data-crunching group earlier this year ranked Tega Cay third and Fort Mill eighth among communities with 5,000 or more residents. Clover finished sixth.
The safest cities designations come at a somewhat dubious time, following two unusual incidents involving shooting deaths. In January, a Rock Hill woman was killed while working at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill. Just days after a shooting of four law enforcement officers outside of York. An officer who lived and worked in Fort Mill, detective Mike Doty, died a day after the shooting.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments