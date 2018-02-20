Local

Carowinds plans to build 5-story hotel to serve its guests

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

February 20, 2018 08:29 AM

FORT MILL TOWNSHIP

The hotels just keep coming in the Carowinds area.

A day after developers announced a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott to be across from Carowinds, right beside the Cracker Barrel, the theme park announced its own project.

Carowinds said it will break ground this spring on SpringHill Suites Charlotte at Carowinds. Another Marriott property, SpringHill Suites will be owned and managed by Carowinds.

It is expected to open in the summer of 2019.

The five-floor, 130-room hotel will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor seating area with fire pit, suites and a small bar. It will be open year-round.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

