He rose from slave to lifesaver. Here’s how the Outer Banks immortalized him Tuesday.

This aerial view looks south of Highway 12 where the Atlantic Ocean breached the road on Hatteras Island north of Rodanthe, after Hurricane Irene swept through in August 2011. The hurricane cut the road in five locations. On Tuesday, the Pea Island Interim Bridge on Hatteras Island was named in honor of Captain Richard Etheridge. The former slave became the leader of the Pea Island Life-Saving Station, an all-African American Coast Guard unit credited with saving countless lives. Steve Helber AP