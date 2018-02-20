Local

New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform

North Carolina’s new prisons chief Reuben Young told the Observer he wants stiffer criminal penalties for inmates who assault correctional officers. The proposal comes after attacks at Bertie and Pasquotank prisons killed five employees in 2017.

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

A epic weekend event started by Mosaic Live co-founders Tiffany Fant and Nakisa Glover, The Official Blackest Weekend Ever, held two private screenings for the Black Panther movie premiere on Friday and Saturday nights at Regal Cinemas Starlight 14. Weekend events included a Kickoff Coming to Wakanda Ceremony, One Stop Wakanda Shop, an after party at Morehead Tavern, and a Wakanda Wind Down Brunch. A portion of proceeds benefited several non profits, including The Males Place, Youth Hope International, and Aviation Camps of the Carolinas. The weekend experience celebrated the Black Panther movie as well as the Charlotte culture and community, and was a platform for beginning to address some of the issues of the community in a meaningful and impactful way.

New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust

The new chief executive officer of an embattled Charlotte area mental health agency is working to restore trust between management and employees and members. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s new leader Trey Sutten has held town hall meetings, served breakfast at four Cardinal locations and even launched newsletters to connect him with the Medicaid patients who depend on Cardinal to coordinate care for their behavioral health needs, Cardinal employees, the health providers and lawmakers. “We just have to do what we say we’re going to do, and do it over and over and over, and eventually I will earn folks’ trust,” Sutten said.