Family called her hotel drowning an ‘act of love.’ Now her husband is going to prison.

Two weeks before Christmas 2015, Timothy Leonard held his wife’s head under water in a Microtel Inn tub.
Danielle Newell’s family later described her death at her husband’s hand as “an act of love,” and that Leonard should not be sent to prison.
On Tuesday, three judges with North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the September 2016 decision of a Mecklenburg judge to imprison Leonard from three to six years.
In a case heard by the appellate judges last fall, attorney Jane Allen argued that Leonard did not deserve prison time, and that Mecklenburg Superior Court Judge Bob Bell had not given proper weight to a series of factors that should have reduced his punishment.
Newell, according to court documents, suffered from lifelong, debilitating migraine headaches that worsened in 2015 after the couple moved into the hurly-burly of the NoDa neighborhood.
That December, Newell repeatedly smashed her forehead into a door jam, documents say, and she told Leonard that if he would not help her commit suicide, she would do it herself.
Newell had been suicidal before. During a particularly severe 2013 bout of depression in which she also talked of ending her life, Newell had been involuntarily committed by her husband and mother.
By now, however, Leonard was worn out from trying to talk his wife out of her plan and agreed to help, documents say.
Red tape and a hose
On Dec. 8, 2015, the couple checked into the Microtel Inn on Torrence Chapel Road in Cornelius. They went to a hardware store where they bought a rubber hose and a roll of red duct tape.
When they got back to the room, Leonard panicked at what lay ahead, documents say. He went to a nearby restaurant and began to drink heavily.
Back in the room, Newell swallowed a full bottle of Ambien. When she awoke 24 hours later, she and Leonard agreed to go through with their plan.
When Newell got in the tub, Leonard bound her with the tape, documents say. He then held her head under the water.
Police later found Newell still in the tub, wrapped in a blanket. According to WBTV, they also found six notes. “I’m tired of living with my illness,” each of them said.
That night, Leonard drove to the couple’s home, took 10 muscle relaxants, and then used the same red duct tape to attach the hose to the exhaust pipe of his idling car.
When police found him, he had the hose in his mouth. The officers broke out a window to free him, documents say.
Leonard was originally charged with first-degree murder. In an agreement with the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September 2016.
Prosecutors recommended a 51- to 74-month sentence, but with this caveat: “The Court in its discretion may impose an intermediate sentence pursuant to the Extraordinary Mitigation Statute.”
Under N.C. law, those convicted of voluntary manslaughter must serve prison time unless the judge finds extraordinary circumstances to justify a lighter penalty.
Leonard and his trial attorney argued that such factors were in play. Newell’s mother, for one, testified that Leonard should not go to prison. Letters from the dead woman’s relatives said the couple was under severe distress and that Newell’s killing had been “an act of love.”
Leonard also had no history of violence. And there was this: Newell wanted to die.
Bell, though, ruled that none of those arguments rose to the level necessary to keep Leonard out of prison. The judge’s subsequent sentence was the lightest allowed under state law.
On Tuesday, the appeals court panel agreed.
“The law gives the trial court broad discretion to determine whether extraordinary mitigating factors exist,” Judge Hunter Murphy wrote.
“While we recognize that a number of mitigating factors were present here, we conclude that (Bell) correctly understood the law and applied it reasonably to the unusual and tragic facts of this case.”
Leonard was freed on bond pending the outcome of his appeal. It’s unclear when he will report to prison. Researcher Maria David contributed.
