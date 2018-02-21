Charlotte just set 2 temperature records. Are more on the way?

Charlotte set two temperature records on Wednesday, and more could be on the way.
GSP issues Record Event Report (RER) https://t.co/BHVWuOT9Fb— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 21, 2018
Wednesday’s high reached 80 degrees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, busting the previous mark of 75 degrees set in 2011, according to the National Weather Service.
The low temperature as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday was 61 degrees, the highest minimum temperature ever recorded for Feb. 21, reported the NWS office in Greer, S.C.
The previous record highest minimum temperature for Feb. 21 was 56 degrees, set in 1997, NWS meteorologists said.
Climatological record keeping for the month of February began in 1879, the office tweeted.
More records could be set on Thursday and Friday, NWS meteorologist Chris Horne said.
Thursday’s forecast high of 76 would beat the record of 74 in 1990, according to Horne.
Friday’s expected high of 75 would fall just one degree below the record set in 2012.
That should do it for the prospect of record highs into next week, Horne said.
Saturday’s forecast high of 76 degrees would fall well short of the 80-degree record set in 1982.
And Sunday’s expected high of 75 degrees won’t come anywhere close to the 82-degree mark from 1930.
Two systems are driving the high temperatures, NWS meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said: High pressure off the Southeast coast and low pressure from the Southern plains to the desert Southwest.
Monday and Tuesday should cool to a high of 63 degrees and Wednesday to a high near 59, according to the latest NWS forecast.
