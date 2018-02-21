More Videos

Mourners gather at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove 2:02

Graham fan broke down after hearing news of his death 0:49

Media and visitors file into Billy Graham Library 0:42

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 5:13

Legendary journalist Dan Rather shares inspiring words with Queens University of Charlotte audience 3:06

Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school? 0:39

Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops 2:20

Could you have spelled 'stramineous'? 2:00

Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 1:52

New NC prisons chief's ideas on reform 2:04

Printing the Billy Graham issue of the Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer printed a special edition after Billy Graham passed away on February 22, 2018. This is the process of printing that paper.
Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018.

Davidson College graduate Mbye Njie shares how and why he came up the app that aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops. The smartphone app enables drivers who are pulled over or anyone else to record police actions and read briefs about their rights. With just a couple taps on the phone screen, video begins recording, local defense attorneys are just a speed dial away and an automatic text is sent to up to five pre-determined, trusted contacts. The text will say you've been stopped by police and give your coordinates.

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday that he’s forming a new school safety committee that will be charged with developing recommendations for how to improve safety in the state’s schools. During a press conference Tuesday in Shelby, Moore said that the committee will look at a myriad of issues, with arming teachers as a possibility after getting feedback from school districts and law enforcement.

North Carolina’s new prisons chief Reuben Young told the Observer he wants stiffer criminal penalties for inmates who assault correctional officers. The proposal comes after attacks at Bertie and Pasquotank prisons killed five employees in 2017.

A epic weekend event started by Mosaic Live co-founders Tiffany Fant and Nakisa Glover, The Official Blackest Weekend Ever, held two private screenings for the Black Panther movie premiere on Friday and Saturday nights at Regal Cinemas Starlight 14. Weekend events included a Kickoff Coming to Wakanda Ceremony, One Stop Wakanda Shop, an after party at Morehead Tavern, and a Wakanda Wind Down Brunch. A portion of proceeds benefited several non profits, including The Males Place, Youth Hope International, and Aviation Camps of the Carolinas. The weekend experience celebrated the Black Panther movie as well as the Charlotte culture and community, and was a platform for beginning to address some of the issues of the community in a meaningful and impactful way.

Sara White, widow of NFL great Reggie White, with daughter Jecolia White and son Jeremy White, talk about the upcoming online auction sale of the family's Cornelius home built by Reggie White. $50,000 of the proceeds will be donated to the Reggie White Dream Sleep educational fund via the non-profit Urban Hope. Sara White is the widow of NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White, who died in Cornelius in 2004 at the age of 43. Sleep apnea was a contributing factor in his death, and for years, Sara has worked hard to raise awareness of the disorder.

The new chief executive officer of an embattled Charlotte area mental health agency is working to restore trust between management and employees and members. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s new leader Trey Sutten has held town hall meetings, served breakfast at four Cardinal locations and even launched newsletters to connect him with the Medicaid patients who depend on Cardinal to coordinate care for their behavioral health needs, Cardinal employees, the health providers and lawmakers. “We just have to do what we say we’re going to do, and do it over and over and over, and eventually I will earn folks’ trust,” Sutten said.