‘Let’s not let tonight be the last night.’ Video shows final minutes of SWAT standoff.

Videos released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Thursday show a police negotiator talking with an armed man before an officer killed him outside a 7-Eleven convenience store on Tuckaseegee Road on April 19, 2016.
Then-District Attorney Andrew Murray ruled in January 2017 that Officer Olin Lester, who shot Sylasone Ackhavong, 41, acted lawfully.
CMPD released two body camera videos, which together show about 23 minutes of the hour-long encounter between police and Ackhavong before he was shot. In April 2016, most patrol officers had body cameras but not all SWAT officers did, which is why there isn’t more video, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said Thursday.
Patrol officers got to the scene first, around 3 a.m., but then a SWAT team arrived.
“It was a subject who, once the officer got there (and) saw he was armed, was threatening to be killed by the officers. Had a bulletproof vest on as well, so all of those, we hold in place, we set up a perimeter and then SWAT comes in, because we have to have trained negotiators try to negotiate and de-escalate situations like that,” Putney said.
In three officer-involved shootings in the past year, SWAT did not arrive before officers shot an armed person who appeared to be going through a mental health crisis. In Ackhavong’s case, Putney said, police had “the luxury of time.”
“He was at a distance, we had the opportunity where he wasn’t charging at officers, those are obviously variables that would come into play. And as long as we can set up a perimeter and maintain it, we bring in SWAT and our negotiators try to de-escalate,” he said.
Setting up a perimeter may have been easier because of the timing of Ackhavong’s case – it was the middle of the night, about 3 a.m. – and the location, at a convenience store rather than a crowded residential neighborhood.
Lt. Chickoree, the first SWAT officer to arrive, acted as negotiator. Chickoree is trained in SWAT crisis negotiation and is an instructor for CMPD’s crisis intervention team, Murray’s report said.
Chickoree later told investigators he raised his hands as he talked to Ackhavong, showing that he wasn’t holding a gun. The officers surrounding Chickoree had guns raised and Ackhavong had a handgun.
In one body camera video, Chickoree used a calm voice and asked Ackhavong to take a deep breath.
“Why are we here?” he asked. “You got set up? You got poisoned? Who poisoned you?”
Ackhavong said he didn’t know. His answers are hard to understand in the video because he’s farther from the camera.
“Okay, that’s okay. You don’t deserve it. Let me get you some help,” Chickoree said.
Chickoree told Ackhavong that officers can help him if he puts his gun down.
“Listen, I’ll be here with you the whole time,” he said. “Listen, right here, look at me brother, I will be here with you. I’m not going to let you go.”
He offered Ackhavong water or “anything.” Ackhavong mentioned his family, so Chickoree asked for their names.
“Let’s not let tonight be the last night,” he said.
The other body camera video shows officers pointing their guns at Ackhavong and asking him to drop the gun. They also offer to call his family, remind him his family cares about him and tell him they can help him if he puts the gun down.
“Drop the gun and we can talk. You can trust us,” an officer said in that video.
Officers talked with Ackhavong for about an hour before the shooting, police said. The two body camera videos don’t show the moment when two officers fired their guns at Ackhavong, but a dashcam video and the store’s surveillance footage show the shooting.
Lester, a SWAT officer acting as a sniper that night, was watching Ackhavong through a high-magnification rifle scope across the street. He told investigators he saw Ackhavong’s facial expression change as if he was “picking up a target” and decided to shoot. Another officer shot a moment later and missed; Ackhavong was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.
Videos from body and dash cameras can’t be released without a judge’s permission, according to a state law passed in 2016. CMPD petitioned for the release of these videos, the department said.
Putney said SWAT responds to about 100 to 150 calls each year, and in about two weeks, the department should have information about how many of those calls involve mental heath.
