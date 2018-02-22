Charlotte Observer staffers take home 25 NC Press Association awards

The Charlotte Observer won 25 awards in the annual N.C. Press Association competition Thursday, including 12 first-place awards, eight second-place awards and five third-place awards.
The newspaper also won these awards:
Scott Fowler: First place, Thomas Wolfe Award for Outstanding Writing, given by the North Carolina Associated Press, for “Rae Carruth’s son will be at prison gates when father who wanted him dead goes free.”
The Henry Lee Weathers Freedom of Information Award, which honors journalists and newspapers for exceptional work in advancing or upholding the cause of open government and freedom of information.
Thursday’s ceremony was held in Raleigh.
The Observer’s NCPA Winners were:
First Place:
Ann Doss Helms: Education Reporting, “Diversity push brings hope, fear and national attention.”
Staff: News Enterprise Reporting, “Permission to hate.”
Scott Fowler: Sports Feature Writing, “Rae Carruth’s son will be at prison gates when father who wanted him dead goes free.”
Fred Clasen-Kelly, Jamie Gwaltney, Caroline Metzler: City County Government Reporting, “Will city demolish hotel for squalor?”
Peter St. Onge: Editorials.
Staff: General Excellence for Newspaper Websites, charlotteobserver.com.
Staff: General News Reporting, “Citizens Review Board splits 4-4 on police shooting.”
Ames Alexander, Gavin Off, Elizabeth Leland: Investigative Reporting, “Wrong side of the bars?”
Staff: News Section Design.
Davie Hinshaw: Photography, Feature, “Fog hangs over Charlotte.”
Staff: Special Section, Living Here.
Staff: Sports Coverage.
Second Place:
Kathleen Purvis: Beat Feature Reporting, “Where are Charlotte’s black chefs?”
Ann Doss Helms: Education Reporting, “New CMS chief brings passion, controversy.”
Tim Funk: Election/Political Reporting, “How Trump resonates in a town called Faith.”
Mark Washburn: General News Reporting, “Wildfires ravage NC highlands below eerie glow.”
Tim Funk: Religion & Faith Reporting, “Bible answer man finds peace, loses listeners.”
Staff: Special Section, Panthers Preview.
Scott Fowler: Sports Columns.
Joseph Person: Sports News Reporting, “Amid growing frustration, some Panthers meet with team owner Richardson.”
Third Place:
Kathleen Purvis: News Feature Writing, “Can BBQ dynasty rise above father’s racism?”
Adam Bell, Katherine Peralta, Cristina Bolling: Online Breaking News Coverage, “Thousands march in uptown Charlotte in support of immigrants.”
Staff: Appearance and Design.
Staff: Editorial Page.
Theoden Janes: Lighter Columns.
