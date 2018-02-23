CMS school bus swerved to avoid hitting a deer. It ended up in a ditch.

Crews worked to remove a school bus from a ditch in Huntersville, after it crashed while trying to avoid hitting a deer Friday morning.
The bus was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus servicing Barnette Elementary School, WSOC reported.
No students were on the bus, according to multiple media reports, when the driver swerved before crashing.
The driver wasn’t injured, according to multiple media reports.
A replacement bus was sent to drive students to the school, WCNC reported.
