Worried about the flu? Here’s where you can get a free shot.

Free flu shots will be available in the Charlotte area on Saturday and Monday.
Novant Health and Mecklenburg County Health Department will offer the free shots with no appointments necessary and have Spanish speaking interpreters available. The flu shots will administered in the Community Care Cruiser, a 40-foot mobile clinic.
North Carolina flu death totals increased by 27 deaths, hitting 200, according to state statistics released Thursday.
Residents have two opportunities to get a free flu shot.
▪ Saturday, Feb. 24
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
10030 Gilead Road
▪ Monday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
1500 Matthews Townships Parkway
