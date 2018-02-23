Novant Health Community Care Cruiser will be administering free flu shots in Huntersville on Saturday and Matthews on Monday.
Novant Health Community Care Cruiser will be administering free flu shots in Huntersville on Saturday and Matthews on Monday. Nancy Pierce Novant Health
Novant Health Community Care Cruiser will be administering free flu shots in Huntersville on Saturday and Matthews on Monday. Nancy Pierce Novant Health

Local

Worried about the flu? Here’s where you can get a free shot.

By Cassie Cope

ccope@charlotteobserver.com

February 23, 2018 12:15 PM

Free flu shots will be available in the Charlotte area on Saturday and Monday.

Novant Health and Mecklenburg County Health Department will offer the free shots with no appointments necessary and have Spanish speaking interpreters available. The flu shots will administered in the Community Care Cruiser, a 40-foot mobile clinic.

North Carolina flu death totals increased by 27 deaths, hitting 200, according to state statistics released Thursday.

Residents have two opportunities to get a free flu shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Saturday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

10030 Gilead Road

▪ Monday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

1500 Matthews Townships Parkway

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Billy Graham a man of God and of Montreat, N.C.

View More Video