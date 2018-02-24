These items were found in a passenger’s checked bag at Charlotte’s airport last week. Agents with the federal Transportation Security Administration said they didn’t know if the replica or inert items were live until their explosives professionals took a closer look and eventually opened the bag.
Strange items found in passenger’s checked bag at Charlotte’s airport, worried TSA

By Joe Marusak

February 24, 2018 09:30 AM

Strange items were found in a passenger’s checked bag at Charlotte’s airport last week.

Were they explosives?

Agents with the federal Transportation Security Administration said they didn’t know if the replica or inert items in the bag were live until their explosives professionals took a closer look and eventually opened the bag.

The items turned out to be inert, the TSA said. “Inert” means not chemically active.

Determining whether such items are a danger or not “takes time and slows down the line,” the TSA said on Friday. “It can even lead to a complete shutdown and evacuation.”

“Real, inert, or anything resembling an explosive item, is prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage,” the TSA said in a statement.

The TSA did not disclose whether the passenger faced a fine for having the items.

