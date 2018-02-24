Strange items found in passenger’s checked bag at Charlotte’s airport, worried TSA

Strange items were found in a passenger’s checked bag at Charlotte’s airport last week.
Were they explosives?
Agents with the federal Transportation Security Administration said they didn’t know if the replica or inert items in the bag were live until their explosives professionals took a closer look and eventually opened the bag.
The items turned out to be inert, the TSA said. “Inert” means not chemically active.
Never miss a local story.
Determining whether such items are a danger or not “takes time and slows down the line,” the TSA said on Friday. “It can even lead to a complete shutdown and evacuation.”
“Real, inert, or anything resembling an explosive item, is prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage,” the TSA said in a statement.
The TSA did not disclose whether the passenger faced a fine for having the items.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments