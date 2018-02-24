Rev. Billy Graham is going home

More Videos

CMS report reveals 'some unpleasant truths' on race, poverty and opportunity

Billy Graham a man of God and of Montreat, N.C.

From Truman to Trump: Billy Graham's relationships with Presidents

Why young people should care about Billy Graham

Billy Graham's relationship to Charlotte

Bradford pear trees cut down on Katelyn Drive in Wellington subdivision

CMS superintendent says 'heart is heavy, mind is active' after Florida shooting

Mourners gather at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove

Graham fan broke down after hearing news of his death

Media and visitors file into Billy Graham Library

The motorcade carrying the remains of the Rev. Billy Graham drove through Swannanoa and Black Mountain on its way to Charlotte. Video by John D. Simmons
Graham and his family lived for many years in this small mountain town. He touched many lives as an evangelist but he also personally touched folks through simple, everyday interactions. We asked three people to tell their stories.

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018.

Davidson College graduate Mbye Njie shares how and why he came up the app that aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops. The smartphone app enables drivers who are pulled over or anyone else to record police actions and read briefs about their rights. With just a couple taps on the phone screen, video begins recording, local defense attorneys are just a speed dial away and an automatic text is sent to up to five pre-determined, trusted contacts. The text will say you've been stopped by police and give your coordinates.

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday that he’s forming a new school safety committee that will be charged with developing recommendations for how to improve safety in the state’s schools. During a press conference Tuesday in Shelby, Moore said that the committee will look at a myriad of issues, with arming teachers as a possibility after getting feedback from school districts and law enforcement.