A little bucket with $1,200: SC girl tells York officers ‘the world loves them’

Mia Kramer was ready to turn 7. For her party earlier this month, she accepted no gifts, only cash please.
Then she gave it all way.
To the families of four York County law enforcement officers shot in January.
“I wanted these police to know the world loves them,” Mia said. “If there wasn’t police officers, the world wouldn’t be as good.”
Mia delivered $1,200, donations as small as a dollar and big as a $100 bill, to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
To deliver the money she walked past the picture of York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty who was killed during a domestic violence call. She saw the signs made by other children in the lobby wishing quick recoveries for Sgts. Randy Clinton, Buddy Brown and Kyle Cummings, who were wounded in the ambush.
She carried the money in a little blue bucket. She handed it over and refused to keep even a nickel.
“I just wanted these police to know that I love them,” Mia told Sheriff Tolson. “I felt bad when I heard that one of them got killed. The others got shot in their legs. Their legs hurt.”
Tolson asked why Mia would give her birthday money away. Why she would write on the invitations: ‘Flips, cartwheels, splits, that’s not all we will do. We will also support support our heroes in blue.’
“I wanted to give money to the families to help take care of the ones who were hurt,” Mia said.
Mia, daughter of Amber and Ari Kramer, lives in Spartanburg. But her family is from Clover in York County, and her roots with police run deep. Her maternal grandparents are retired from the York County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutor’s office. Her uncle still is a cop at the sheriff’s office.
Tolson admits he has cried a lot since officer Doty was killed Jan. 16 while responding to a domestic violence incident. He has cried for the wounds officers Brown, Clinton and Cummings suffered.
Tolson said he has not cried tears of joy until Friday. The money will go to the nonprofit sheriff’s foundation that assists the officers and their families.
“I consider you to be one of our heroes,” Tolson told Mia.
But before Mia left, Tolson asked Mia what she wanted to be when she grows up.
“I want to have two jobs,” Mia said. “A veterinarian, and a police officer.”
