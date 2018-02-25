Charlotte activist Flip Benham arrested Saturday for ‘communicating threats’

Charlotte activist Philp “Flip” Benham was arrested Saturday and charged with communicating threats. The arrest reportedly happened during an anti-abortion protest.
Mecklenburg County Jail records show he was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Saturday on a warrant and was given a $500 unsecured bond. There is no indication that the 69-year-old was jailed after the arrest. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Benham, who lives in Concord, could not be reached for comment early Sunday by the Observer.
He is well known in Charlotte for his activism on behalf of conservative causes, including a high profile role in opposing Charlotte’s ordinance to expand rights in the city for transgender people.
He was famously escorted from a Mecklenburg County School Board meeting in January, for charging at board members, shouting and pointing at them in a threatening manor.
The nonprofit group Progress NC sent out a statement Saturday reporting Benham was arrested outside A Preferred Women’s Health Center, “despite a protective order warning him to stay away from a clinic volunteer.”
“We have long warned the city that the tactics employed by Benham and his crew escalate,” said a statement from Calla Hales, clinic administrator. “We were relieved when police issued the protective order. I wish I could say I was surprised when he disregarded the order and came back to my clinic today. My volunteers and I are scared...I am imploring the city of Charlotte to do something about the violent behavior in front of my clinic.”
Last month, Benham was escorted by guards from a school board meeting, during a debate over whether the district should adopt a revised multicultural policy that would expand to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The school board voted 7-2 to support the policy change, outraging conservatives who insist the change is “social engineering” that usurps the role of parents in teaching religious and moral values.
