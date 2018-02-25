Local

He drove toward police during a traffic stop. One officer shot at him.

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

February 25, 2018 12:32 PM

The State Bureau of Investigations is helping investigate after a Pineville police officer shot at a man during a traffic stop early Sunday.

The man wasn’t hit by any gunfire, Pineville police said. His name and the officer’s name have not been released yet.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, a Pineville officer tried to pull a man over because they thought he might be driving while impaired, police said.

The driver didn’t stop, and then he tried to steer his car toward officers who were trying to help with the traffic stop, police said. That’s when one officer shot at him.

Unhurt, the driver kept going on Highway 51 and turned onto Centrum Parkway, where his car flipped. He’s at Carolinas Medical Center recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

He had a revoked South Carolina license and appeared to have been intoxicated, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

