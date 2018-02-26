More Videos

Local

‘Majestic’ video captures hundreds of dolphins in ‘mosh pit’ off SC’s Folly Beach

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

February 26, 2018 01:02 PM

A fishing charter off South Carolina’s Folly Beach found itself caught in a dolphin “mosh pit” Saturday, after hundreds of the marine mammals started churning the waters surrounding the boat.

Amelia Jane Deloach of James Island recorded the scene about 25 miles out, and she believes the dolphins were courting. Dolphins mate year round, but fall and spring are peak times, according to DefendersOfWildlife.org.

“There were hundreds of them. It was like a mosh pit,” she says. “It’s a lot more common than you would think this time of year. Seeing 15 or 20 is one thing, but it’s strange to see hundreds of them doing it. I thought I should share the video.”

Deloach posted the 23-second video Sunday on the “I Love Folly Beach” Facebook page and it has since been shared more than 700 times.

In the video, passenger Josh Brandner can be heard reacting to the sight with awe.

“Amazing. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Brandner says, as dozens of dolphins begin popping out the water. At one point, the waters appear to be filled with colliding schools (or pods) of dolphins, sending up sprays of water.

The video was taken aboard a charter boat operated by Deloach’s boyfriend, Will Adams of Folly Beach. Deloach says about 40 of the dolphins stuck with the boat, racing along side it for 10 minutes.

Commenters on Facebook called the sight beautiful, awesome and majestic.

“Unbelievable!!!” commented Anne Trombold May on Facebook. “Once in a life time to see something that wonderful and you saw it!!”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

