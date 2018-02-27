Auction of Farrah Fawcett archive includes one of late star’s strangest mementos

Just weeks after a North Carolina man successfully auctioned off a paper cup once used by Elvis comes news of another unusual celebrity memento up for bids: the plaster cast off actress Farrah Fawcett’s broken wrist.
The starting bid for this 35-year-old bit of nostalgia is an impressive $7,500. (That’s a great deal more than the $1,750 paid for Elvis’ paper cup.)
Why so much?
Turns out the late pop culture icon wore the cast during a party in the early ‘80s, where she got some famous friends to sign it.
“What makes the cast so special, in addition to the fact that it was worn by Farrah Fawcett, is the signatures on it,” according to a statement from auctioneer Rico Baca of Palm Beach Modern Auctions. “Both Andy Warhol and Keith Haring signed the cast at a party all three had attended. They were all personal friends as well as artists who respected each other’s work. Haring added a cartoon of a radiant heart and figures next to his signature, and Warhol doodled a dollar bill by his name.”
Paintings by both Warhol and Haring go for premium prices on the art market, making their “doodles” highly sought after by collectors.
The cast, which comes with supportive documentation, is predicted to sell for as much as $15,000 on Saturday. It’s part of a “one-of-a-kind” archive of Fawcett property being sold by Palm Beach Modern Auctions in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Among the other unusual items: her metal lipstick holder, U.S. passport, Louis Vuitton luggage tag and a nude sculpture she created and signed.
The owner of the items has not been named by the auction house, other than to say it’s a friend of Fawcett, who died of cancer in 2009.
Fawcett became an international sensation playing Jill Munroe in the original TV series “Charlies Angels.” She went on to become a stage and film actress, as well as an artist. A 1976 poster of her wearing a red one-piece swimsuit is one of the most iconic images of the ‘70s, and the swimsuit has since been part of the collection at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.
The cast was for a wrist injury that occurred during a scene from the off-Broadway play “Extremities” in the early 1980s. Fawcett fell at the Westside Arts Theatre in Manhattan, but she reportedly continued the performance without acknowledging the injury, reported UPI in August 1983. Later that night, when she got home, Fawcett’s wrist began to swell. She was taken to hospital and doctors discovered two fractured bones.
Fawcett wore the cast for five to six weeks, and a photo of her in it ran in an issue of People magazine on Dec. 5, 1983.
“As she did with many items from her professional career, she later gifted the cast to a friend,” said a statement from Palm Beach Modern Auctions.
The auction starts at noon on Saturday. For details, call 561-586-5500 or email info@modernauctions.com. Sign up to bid absentee or live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
