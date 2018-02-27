Imagine lunch table chitchat with Panther Graham Gano and a dairy farmer

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano will be visiting a Charlotte elementary school on Friday with a dairy farmer at his side.
Gano is not expected to kick anything while at Lebanon Road Elementary in southeast Charlotte.
Instead, he and dairy farmer Roddy Purser of White Rock Dairy will eat lunch with a group of students, tour the campus farm, and Gano will host a Twitter chat.
The event, which open to students only, is part of Gano’s volunteer role with Fuel Up To Play 60, the nation’s largest in-school wellness and physical activity program. It was launched in partnership with the NFL and the National Dairy Council, and Gano is the official “Player Ambassador.” Hence, his budding friendship with the nation’s dairy farmers.
More than 74,000 schools nationwide are participating in the program, which encourages students to eat well, drink milk and stay active for at least 60 minutes a day.
DYK dairy cows turn 100 pounds of feed into 80 pounds of milk? Here’s the kicker 85% of their feed cannot be digested by humans. Cows for the win! #fuelgreatness @FUTP60 @sedairy pic.twitter.com/mehKUjdRdQ— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) December 12, 2017
Students at Lebanon Road invited Gano and Purser to visit as payback for the duo hosting students in December for a tour of White Rock Dairy in in Peachland, 40 miles east of Charlotte.
Gano, who is known for his dry sense of humor on social media, took to Twitter while at the dairy, to share cow mugshots and tell 90,000 followers odd facts about cows. Like, for example, dairy cows turn 100 pounds of feed into 80 pounds of milk.
This past season, Gano led the league in touchback (85.4) and field goal (96.7) percentages, while making all but one of his 30 field goal attempts. He ended his season with a trip to the Pro Bowl.
