Alligator found floating dead in Catawba River near Belmont. Where did it come from?

A 5-foot alligator was found floating dead in the Catawba River near Belmont Sunday afternoon.
Alligators aren’t native to Western North Carolina, which is one of several reasons why state biologists have taken the corpse for a necropsy. The cause of death is also a mystery.
The alligator was found by a fisherman identified as Antonio Figueroa, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV. He was fishing at Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park near Belmont when he saw the reptile. Multiple photos of the dead gator were posted on Facebook Sunday, reported WBTV.
District 8 Wildlife Biologist Danny Ray said wildlife officers went to the scene near the U.S. 74 bridge and verified the discovery. The alligator was originally located on the Mecklenburg County side of the river, Ray said, noting he saw photos on social media of the alligator thrown across the bow of a kayak.
“This was likely an animal that was kept by someone as a pet and it was turned loose because it got too big or some other reason,” said Ray. “From what the photos show, it was very fat, and it’s hard for alligators to get that fat in western North Carolina. It’s a short growing season here due to the cold.”
The alligator was then taken to the Morganton Wildlife Depot for further investigation, reported WBTV. As for what killed the alligator, Ray said investigators may find out it was shot. It’s also possible the alligator died of exposure, if it went too quickly from the warm environment of a home to the freezing waters of the Catawba River, he said.
Reports of alligators in the Charlotte area are not uncommon, though wildlife experts have said there are more sightings than captures. In May, two alligators stepped into traffic in the Charlotte area and were hit by cars. One died in Union County, on U.S. 74 outside Marshville, and the other was run over northwest of Clover in York County.
Keeping an alligator as a pet is illegal in North Carolina. In fact, even being in possession of one – dead or alive – can result in a ticket.
Ray said the state gets four to six calls a year about alligator sightings in the Catawba River and its tributaries, including lakes Wylie, Norman, Hickory and James. In every case, he believes it was a pet set free.
Alligators were nearly eradicated in the Carolinas in the early 20th century, but they have made a comeback in North Carolina. Most are found in the southeastern corner of the state.
A Carolina Coastal Review study suggested the farthest west they might appear would be Richmond County, though none have been recorded living naturally past eastern Scotland County. That’s four counties away from Charlotte. Alligators prefer the coastal creeks, ponds, wetlands and rivers that provide vast, interconnected habitats, experts said.
