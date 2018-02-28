When will severe storms with possible tornado reach Charlotte?

Severe storms capable of producing a tornado could hit the Charlotte metro area on Thursday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said late Wednesday.
Storms could strike the Interstate 85 corridor anytime between noon and sunset, according to NWS meteorologist Doug Outlaw.
“There is the possibility of a tornado,” primarily south of I-85, Outlaw said.
Rain in the Charlotte area could total about 1 1/4 inches before the precipitation ends by about 8 p.m. Thursday, he said.
“Severe weather possible,” the NWS office in Greer, S.C., said in a hazardous weather outlook bulletin at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. “Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, capable of producing damaging winds.”
The NWS issued the bulletin for a wide swath of the region, from Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., through Mecklenburg and 10 nearby N.C. counties, and York and Chester, S.C.
Gusty winds are expected on Friday under sunny skies, according to the latest NWS forecast.
The most intense winds could reach the area between 1 and 2 p.m. Friday, with sustained maximum winds of about 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, Outlaw said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
