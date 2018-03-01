Nonsmokers think their co-workers smoke breaks aren’t fair, survey says

Clusters of people taking smoke breaks are as much a part of Charlotte’s uptown sidewalks as the benches and bus stops.
But a survey done by e-cigarette maker Halo suggests there’s a big divide in the workforce over the fairness of allowing some staff members to stand on the street and smoke while others remain at their desk working.
The company surveyed over 1,000 people. Among its findings:
- Smokers in the finance and insurance industries, which are a big part of uptown Charlotte’s workforce, were among the worst when it came to time wasted. They wasted 20.2 days a year smoking. That’s one hour and 20 minutes a day, according to the survey. (People in technology were among the worst of the time wasters, at 20.5 wasted days a year.)
- Almost 75 percent percent of nonsmokers said smoke breaks are not fair, while more than 81 percent of smokers said smoke breaks are fair.
- Eighty percent of nonsmokers believed they should get extra vacation days because they’re not out smoking at work. More than 60 percent of the smokers agreed.
- When it comes to what smokers would need to quit the habit: Women said they’d stop for 11 extra vacation days a year, while men said they’d quit for 12 extra days. People in the finance industry said they’d quit for eight extra vacation days.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates 37.8 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes. The law does not require employers to give smokers a break to smoke. However, Human Resources experts say it does create a staff morale issue.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
