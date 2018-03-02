Brace for powerful winds across the Charlotte area on Friday

The Charlotte area should brace for powerful, potentially damaging winds on Friday, the National Weather Service warned.
Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected across the region, with a few possible gusts of 40 to 50 mph, the weather service said in a wind advisory late Thursday.
The gusts could be strong enough to blow limbs onto power lines, resulting in outages, according to the advisory.
The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Friday to midnight.
Never miss a local story.
Winds should gradually ramp up Friday morning and then maximize across the region on Friday afternoon, before diminishing on Friday evening, NWS meteorologists said.
At least it will be sunny in Charlotte, with an expected high of 60, according to the latest NWS forecast.
Intense winds caused outages in the N.C. mountains on Thursday night.
Emergency officials in Watauga County reported outages “all over the county” at one point.
Power outtages are all over the county. Keep that in mind.— WataugaCommCenter (@WataugaCommCent) March 2, 2018
And gusts approached 90 mph at Grandfather Mountain, the National Weather Service reported.
The strongest wind speed recorded @GrandfatherMtn since its weather station was installed in 2007 is 120.7 mph, set on Dec. 21, 2012, according to the weather service.
Winds are already howling across the mountains tonight - @GrandfatherMt is gusting to almost 90 mph! Yikes! High Wind Warning continues for the mountains, with Wind Advisory expanded from the NC Piedmont into the Upstate. Stay safe! #ncwx #scwc #gawx #wncwx #cltwx #avlwx #gspwx pic.twitter.com/rIUyatP7gR— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 2, 2018
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments