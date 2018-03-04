Bullet hits man in face while he drives on Interstate 85

A motorist was struck by a bullet while driving in north Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said the man was driving a GMC pickup truck northbound on Interstate 85 near West Sugar Creek Road when a bullet came through his windshield and struck him in the face.
He was able to stop his vehicle on the side of the road without wrecking.
The man was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.
A passenger who was in the vehicle was not injured.
Detectives are working to determine exactly where the bullet was fired from.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
