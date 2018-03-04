More Videos

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral 3:50

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral

Pause
Air Force One arrives in Charlotte 1:29

Air Force One arrives in Charlotte

President Trump arrives in Charlotte 0:23

President Trump arrives in Charlotte

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS 1:20

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:27

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library 2:02

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first 1:16

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first

Billy Graham employees pay respects 0:40

Billy Graham employees pay respects

Rev. Billy Graham's motorcade in Black Mountain, N.C. 1:03

Rev. Billy Graham's motorcade in Black Mountain, N.C.

Carol City rapper, Rick Ross, was joined by family, friends and entertainment insiders to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut studio album, “Port of Miami,” at the Treetop Ballroom at Jungle Island — with a sweet view of (you guessed it) the Port of Miami. Video by Mario Mateo, Snapchat reporting by Madeleine Marr
Carol City rapper, Rick Ross, was joined by family, friends and entertainment insiders to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut studio album, “Port of Miami,” at the Treetop Ballroom at Jungle Island — with a sweet view of (you guessed it) the Port of Miami. Video by Mario Mateo, Snapchat reporting by Madeleine Marr

Local

Rapper Rick Ross hospitalized before Charlotte CIAA appearance, reports say

By Fred Clasen-Kelly

frkelly@charlotteobserver.com

March 04, 2018 06:28 PM

Rapper Rick Ross reportedly has been hospitalized in the Miami area with a heart attack.

Word about Ross’ condition surfaced Friday when celebrities began offering well-wishes via social media, the same day he was advertised to appear in Charlotte for the CIAA tournament weekend.

The musician best known for hits such as “Hustlin” and “B.M.F.” was scheduled to appear Friday and Saturday as a featured guest at the Oak Room, a South End nightclub.

An official with the Oak Room did not return a phone call or respond to a text Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

TMZ, the celebrity gossip website, initially reported that the Miami-based rapper became seriously ill Thursday and was later put on life support.

His family has not confirmed his health status, but celebrities from NBA star LeBron James and boxer Mike Tyson to comedian Martin Lawrence have offered prayers and best wishes on social media.

“Everyone pray for my buddy to get well soon,” tweeted rapper Gucci Mane, who was also scheduled to appear at the Oak Room.

Ross, 42, has publicly discussed his health habits, and his weight has long been a target for comedians.

For months, he has been promoting his next album, “Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill.”

Clasen-Kelly: 704 219-2667

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral 3:50

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral

Pause
Air Force One arrives in Charlotte 1:29

Air Force One arrives in Charlotte

President Trump arrives in Charlotte 0:23

President Trump arrives in Charlotte

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS 1:20

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:27

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library 2:02

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first 1:16

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first

Billy Graham employees pay respects 0:40

Billy Graham employees pay respects

Rev. Billy Graham's motorcade in Black Mountain, N.C. 1:03

Rev. Billy Graham's motorcade in Black Mountain, N.C.

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral

View More Video