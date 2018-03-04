Rapper Rick Ross hospitalized before Charlotte CIAA appearance, reports say

Rapper Rick Ross reportedly has been hospitalized in the Miami area with a heart attack.

Word about Ross’ condition surfaced Friday when celebrities began offering well-wishes via social media, the same day he was advertised to appear in Charlotte for the CIAA tournament weekend.

The musician best known for hits such as “Hustlin” and “B.M.F.” was scheduled to appear Friday and Saturday as a featured guest at the Oak Room, a South End nightclub.

An official with the Oak Room did not return a phone call or respond to a text Sunday.

TMZ, the celebrity gossip website, initially reported that the Miami-based rapper became seriously ill Thursday and was later put on life support.

His family has not confirmed his health status, but celebrities from NBA star LeBron James and boxer Mike Tyson to comedian Martin Lawrence have offered prayers and best wishes on social media.

“Everyone pray for my buddy to get well soon,” tweeted rapper Gucci Mane, who was also scheduled to appear at the Oak Room.

Ross, 42, has publicly discussed his health habits, and his weight has long been a target for comedians.

For months, he has been promoting his next album, “Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill.”