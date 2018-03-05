More Videos

Tug's barge sinks in Lake Norman due to winds 0:21

Tug's barge sinks in Lake Norman due to winds

Pause
'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral 3:50

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral

Air Force One arrives in Charlotte 1:29

Air Force One arrives in Charlotte

President Trump arrives in Charlotte 0:23

President Trump arrives in Charlotte

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS 1:20

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:27

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library 2:02

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first 1:16

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first

Billy Graham employees pay respects 0:40

Billy Graham employees pay respects

Crews were able to cut the tug free before the barge and excavator on it sunk on March 2, 2018. Waves on the lake were reaching 4 feet in spots, something that only happens once or twice a year. Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue
Crews were able to cut the tug free before the barge and excavator on it sunk on March 2, 2018. Waves on the lake were reaching 4 feet in spots, something that only happens once or twice a year. Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue

Local

Video shows barge sinking on Lake Norman amid 4-foot waves, 50 mph wind gusts

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

March 05, 2018 07:04 AM

Wind gusts and high waves are blamed for sinking a barge on Lake Norman on Friday.

Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue posted a video of the sunken barge on Facebook and it has since gotten 16,000 views on the site.

Crews responded to the scene after getting a call about a tug and barge taking on water.

“Ultimately the barge and excavator on it sunk,” according to a post by the department. “The operators were safe and able to cut the tug free in time.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Waves on the lake reached 4 feet in spots on Friday, something that only happens once or twice a year, said fire and rescue officials. “This was due to the 30 mph sustained winds gusting to almost 50 mph,” said the post.

Gusts of 30 to 40 mph were expected all across the region on Friday, with a few possible gusts of 40 to 50 mph, the weather service said in a wind advisory late Thursday.

Gusts approached 90 mph at Grandfather Mountain, reported the National Weather Service.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tug's barge sinks in Lake Norman due to winds 0:21

Tug's barge sinks in Lake Norman due to winds

Pause
'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral 3:50

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral

Air Force One arrives in Charlotte 1:29

Air Force One arrives in Charlotte

President Trump arrives in Charlotte 0:23

President Trump arrives in Charlotte

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS 1:20

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:27

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library 2:02

President Bill Clinton arrives at Billy Graham Library

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Here's what is special about Billy Graham's casket

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first 1:16

Man murdered on Facebook Live went to police about missing phone first

Billy Graham employees pay respects 0:40

Billy Graham employees pay respects

Tug's barge sinks in Lake Norman due to winds

View More Video