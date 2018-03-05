Man on bicycle suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit on North Tryon

A man riding a bicycle was seriously hurt early Monday after being struck by a vehicle on North Tryon Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police got the call at 5:10 a.m. about a man who had been struck near the intersection of Harris Boulevard.
He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Details of the wreck, including the victim’s name, were not released.
Never miss a local story.
WSOC reported the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments