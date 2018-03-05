A bicyclist was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle on North Tryon Street early Monday.
A bicyclist was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle on North Tryon Street early Monday. CTMC Incident Alerts WBTV
A bicyclist was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle on North Tryon Street early Monday. CTMC Incident Alerts WBTV

Local

Man on bicycle suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit on North Tryon

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

March 05, 2018 09:01 AM

A man riding a bicycle was seriously hurt early Monday after being struck by a vehicle on North Tryon Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police got the call at 5:10 a.m. about a man who had been struck near the intersection of Harris Boulevard.

He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Details of the wreck, including the victim’s name, were not released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

WSOC reported the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tug's barge sinks in Lake Norman due to winds

View More Video