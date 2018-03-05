81-year-old woman in speeding truck dies in wreck near Huntersville

An 81-year-old woman in the front passenger seat of a speeding pickup truck died on Monday in a wreck at Old Statesville Road and Interstate 485 near Huntersville, police said.
Eudean Brice Knox was pronounced dead at the scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said late Monday.
Police charged the truck’s driver, 62-year-old Curtis Eugene Thompson, with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.
The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. when Thompson’s Chevrolet S-10 collided with a Honda Pilot SUV whose driver was trying to turn left onto I-485, police said. Police charged the Pilot’s driver, 64-year-old Mitchell Glenn Jones, with failure to yield right of way.
Never miss a local story.
Jones was headed southeast on Old Statesville Road when he began the turn. Thompson was driving northwest on the road.
Neither driver was impaired, police said.
Anyone who saw the wreck is asked to call CMPD Detective N.S. Bush at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments