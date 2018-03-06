N.C. 12 between the Bonner Bridge and Rodanthe as it looked on Sunday. The road was closed in both directions.
Look at what those gale-force winds on Friday did to Outer Banks’ N.C. 12

By Mark Price

March 06, 2018 03:10 PM

That Nor’easter that brought gale-force winds and 20-foot seas to the Outer Banks turned the blacktop lanes of N.C. 12 into a nice, long sandy beach over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation released photos of the road’s current condition, and it shows sections all but vanished under ocean overwash. Even on Tuesday, standing water remained on some sections of the road, the department reported on Facebook.

“Our crews are working extremely hard to meet the 6:30 p.m. target for reopening both closed sections of NC 12,” said the department’s Facebook page. “As long as we don’t find any structural damage and the high tide cycles continue to normalize, we expect to get NC 12 completely open to all traffic late this afternoon.”

Two sections of the road have remained closed since Friday: Both directions between the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge and Rodanthe, and both directions between the Pony Pen and the South Ferry Dock.

Sand and debris were pushed onto the highway by sustained winds of 34 to 46 mph and gusts up to 63 mph on Friday.

Here are photos sent out by the NCDOT of the ongoing cleanup:

N.C. 12 on Tuesday morning on the Outer Banks. State officials hoped to reopen the road late Tuesday.
N.C. Department of Transportation

Another aerial shot of N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks, where standing water remained in some areas on Tuesday.
N.C. Department of Transportation

N.C. 12 all but disappeared under overwash in some areas after the gale force winds over the weekend.
N.C. Department of Transportation

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

