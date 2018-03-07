Tracking Charlotte homicides | 37-year-old shot near NoDa is latest victim.

Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide in northeast Charlotte.
Damien Rashad Mack, 37, was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the 4100 block of Atmore Street, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.
Wednesday’s homicide was Charlotte’s second in a week.
On Sunday, Daquan Shannon, 17, died of a gunshot wound on the 5200 block of Central Avenue.
Below is a map of the city’s homicide’s for 2018.
