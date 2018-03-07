A regularly updated map of Charlotte homicides
A regularly updated map of Charlotte homicides

Local

Tracking Charlotte homicides | 37-year-old shot near NoDa is latest victim.

By Gavin Off

goff@charlotteobserver.com

March 07, 2018 01:21 PM

Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide in northeast Charlotte.

Damien Rashad Mack, 37, was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the 4100 block of Atmore Street, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

Wednesday’s homicide was Charlotte’s second in a week.

On Sunday, Daquan Shannon, 17, died of a gunshot wound on the 5200 block of Central Avenue.

Below is a map of the city’s homicide’s for 2018.

