Busch laughs along with fans mourning 60,000 lbs of spilled beer, and offers donation

Busch Beer has come up with the perfect response to the anguish beer lovers felt when a tractor-trailer truck spilled 60,000 lbs of Busch across a Florida interstate on Wednesday.
“Today marks Day 1 of #NoSpilledBusch,” the company said in a Thursday tweet. “However, in light of yesterday’s catastrophic spill, we’re donating $5,000 to Keep America Beautiful.”
And for each retweet of the message, Busch promised to donate another dollar, up to an additional $5,000.
“May this never happen again: Only you can end Busch spills,” the tweet concluded. “May we never face such tragedy again.”
Busch got the 5,000 retweets in a single day and kudos for being a good sport in the face of widespread beer jokes the spread on social media.
The spill happened at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, when a tractor-trailer flipped in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the town of Holt in Okaloosa County. “Thankfully only minor injuries, which were treated on scene. But the beer didn’t fare so well,” said a statement from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, a man from South Carolina, said the accident happened when he lost control of the vehicle.
Tweeter erupted with mockery, including countless offers to help with cleanup. There were also plenty of puns about “open containers,” “abuse of alcohol” and an “alcohol-involved accident.”
“Is there a volunteer clean up crew?” Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg responded to the Busch tweet. “If only there was a way to empty all those cans of the beer so the aluminum can be recycled.”
