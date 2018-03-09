Wrestling icon Ric Flair to make his film debut in comedy. Guess what he’ll play.

Wrestling icon Ric Flair will make his movie acting debut in an R-rated wrestling comedy.
The WCW and WWE legend has reached an agreement in principle to join R-rated feature film comedy-drama “Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit,” according to an exclusive story reported by TheWrap.
He confirmed the news on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Called “Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit,” the movie tells the story of a dejected Iraq war veteran who struggles to regain his pro heavyweight wrestling championship while being managed by a failed motivational speaker, The Wrap reported.
Flair will play the president of the World Wrestling Union, a Las Vegas syndicate that owns the wrestling tour on which the Uncle Steamroller attempts to stage his comeback.
“Look out Hollywood, here I come! WOOOOO!” Flair posted on Facebook, with a link to The Wrap article.
Flair was quoted as saying he liked the script’s “edgy sense of humor,” adding that the story was also inspirational.
Wrestlers have become one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood action films, including The Rock (the “Fast and Furious” series) and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (“The Marine” series).
The film is just the latest chapter in the 69-year-old’s rebounding career, including a publicity stunt playing Col. Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame. Last week, a rap video co-starring Flair earned more than 1.5 million views in a day. The video, called “Ric Flair Drip,” has since gotten 15 million views.
It’s all part of a comeback that began last year, after he rebounded from a near-death experience.
Flair was admitted to an Atlanta hospital the second week of August and underwent emergency surgery while in critical condition. Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, has given updates in private Facebook posts, including one claiming he had multiple organ problems. Flair later said his years of heavy drinking caused the problem.
Weeks later, Flair fired his manager and signed with a company that is focused on marketing his appeal to a younger audience, including the nation’s rap culture.
