A pedestrian makes his way through falling snowflakes in uptown Charlotte along Tryon Street during a mid-January snowstorm. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Will Monday’s mountain snow reach Charlotte? It’s possible, forecasters say

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

March 11, 2018 07:40 PM

Snow is expected in the North Carolina mountains on Monday – and forecasters are now saying Charlotte might see some, too.

There’s a 40 percent chance Charlotte will have a small amount of snow, the National Weather Service said Sunday night, and an 18 percent chance that the city will get a whole inch.

Meanwhile, parts of Western North Carolina are under a winter storm warning Monday, with five to eight inches of snow expected.

The temperature in Charlotte Monday will hover just above freezing, with a high of 41 degrees and a low of 33. If it doesn’t snow, expect rain.

Starting Tuesday, the skies are expected to be clear, with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Next weekend will be warm – highs will be in the upper 60s – but rain is forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

