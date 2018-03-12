Local

One man dead in shooting near Charlotte’s Albemarle Road

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

March 12, 2018 08:54 AM

A man was killed Monday morning in a shooting off Albemarle Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers responded to an apartment on Firelight Lane around 8 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.

A woman was inside the apartment with the man when the shooting happened, police said. She’s being interviewed by CMPD detectives. No arrests have been announced.

Firelight Lane is near the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road, in east Charlotte.

