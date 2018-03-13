Rock Hill man in court: ‘I would have shot me too’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 62 CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts Pause 163 Mecklenburg County protestors rally against 287g program 160 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael advocates for 287g program 22 First rain. Then rain and snow. Next, who knows? 28 One dead in east Charlotte shooting 145 Queens swimmer looks forward to celebrating another national title ... and 2 years without cancer 116 Parents brace for onset of ‘childhood Alzheimer’s’ 83 Drone footage of Bank of America Stadium 60 Cole Swindell: "I screamed a couple times, I think." 31 Homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jacob Dean Patterson, 31, was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers on Thanksgiving Day 2017. Patterson was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and prosecutors said he wanted to commit "suicide by cop." Police shot Patterson after a SWAT team rushed Patterson's home and he pointed a gun at officers, prosecutors said. Patterson must undergo mental health treatment and other probation conditions. adys@heraldonline.com

