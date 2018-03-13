File fire photo
File fire photo

Local

Lancaster woman burned in fire that started while cooking french fries

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 13, 2018 11:06 AM

LANCASTER

A Lancaster County woman was airlifted to a Columbia hospital Sunday after being burned in a fire that started when she was cooking french fries, officials said.

The fire was in a home in the 2000 block of Country Club Drive just outside the city of Lancaster, said Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Fire and Rescue.

The woman suffered “severe burns” in the fire, Player said. Her name and age have not been released. Her condition was unavailable Monday.

A man who lives in the home suffered minor injuries, Player said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. in what investigators believe is an accidental fire while cooking french fries, Player said. Neighbors called 911, he said.

The man woke up and tried to help the woman get out of the home but was unable to get her out, Player said.

The man escaped outside and broke several windows and a sliding glass door and tried to crawl back into the home to retrieve the woman, Player said. The man yelled for help, Player said.

A neighbor ran to the scene and was able to pull the woman out of the home before Lancaster County deputies, EMS and fire crews arrived, Player said.

Fire crews from four departments responded to the fire.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One dead in east Charlotte shooting

View More Video