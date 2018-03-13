Charlotte Rescue Mission seeks help for community Easter event with the homeless

The Charlotte Rescue Mission is seeking help for its annual Easter Sunday meal for homeless people enrolled in drug and alcohol recovery programs at the nonprofit.
Each Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, the mission hosts a day-long affair that mimics that atmosphere of Charlotte’s finest restaurants.
“Providing an atmosphere that feels like coming home for up to 1,000 guests is something (we) can’t do without the support of volunteers,” said Tony Marciano, president of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
For details on the event, including volunteer requirements, or to sign up, visit http://holiday.cltrescue.volunteerhub.com. All volunteers must sign up in advance. Easter is April 1 this year.
The day will start with a hot breakfast. Following that meal, guests stay to watch movies and use free cellphones to call their loved ones – in many cases they haven’t spoken to them in years, Marciano said.
Guests are then treated to a traditional holiday meal at lunch, where they are “served sit-down style” with fancy table linens and stemware, followed by any dessert they desire, he said.
The Charlotte Rescue mission provides a free 120-day Christian residential program for men and women who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol and are mostly homeless.
