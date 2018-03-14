More Videos

Local

Snow falling in Charlotte, mountains could leave roads slick during morning rush hour

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

March 14, 2018 08:13 AM

Snow is falling and sticking in the Charlotte area as rush-hour temperatures remain below freezing. Heavier accumulations were reported west of the city.

Social media reported flurries in Charlotte and a light layer on the ground elsewhere in the Piedmont. It was 31 degrees at Charlotte’s airport at 8 a.m.

Observer news partner WBTV’s meteorologist Al Conklin reported up to an inch of snow on non-road surfaces in the Charlotte area and Piedmont. The snow is expected to end quickly but might leave roads slick, he tweeted.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for snow showers, in effect through 11 a.m., for western North Carolina including the Charlotte region. Accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible around Charlotte, it said, and 1 to 2 inches could fall in the western Piedmont and North Carolina mountains.

By 7:30 a.m., Asheville TV station WLOS reported about 3 inches of snow in Yancey County, north of Asheville.

The weather service expects the sky over Charlotte to clear later Wednesday, with sunny but windy conditions and a high near 45 degrees. Wind gusts of up to 28 mph are expected in the afternoon.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

