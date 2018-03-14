ABC Board taking applications for substance abuse program funding

The Mecklenburg County ABC Board is taking applications for Community Health & Wellness Grants, which help substance abuse treatment and prevention efforts in the Charlotte area.
Grants will be made to non-profit organizations or to governmental entities that work with substance abuse issues.
Money for the program comes from the sales of distilled spirits in Mecklenburg County. It is used to help educate, prevent, treat and study alcohol or substance abuse disorders.
Only organizations in Mecklenburg County that help Mecklenburg County residents can apply.
Annual grants are awarded in any amount up to $100,000 and multi-year grants are awarded in any amount up to $200,000, at the discretion of the ABC Board.
Applications will be accepted online until March 31, 2018 and can be found on the Board’s website: www.meckabc.com under the Community Outreach menu tab.
In the past 70 years, the Mecklenburg County ABC Board has given more than $84 million in profits back to the community for alcohol and substance abuse programs.
