Surprise pregnancy news: Panther Cam Newton is going to be a father yet again

Carolina Panther Cam Newton is going to be a father for the third time.
His long-time girlfriend, Kia Proctor, made the revelation Tuesday on Instagram by posting a shot of her well-developed baby bump. It got nearly 5,000 “likes” in 19 hours. She captioned the photo “Big mama.”
Newton, who hasn’t yet commented on social media, already has two children with Proctor. Son Chosen Newton who was born on Christmas Eve in 2015 and a second child, a daughter, was born in February. Her name is Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, according to ESPN.
It’s unclear how many months along Proctor is into the pregnancy. She is a former model who has a daughter from a previous relationship. The 9-year-old daughter was featured in a family photo that was posted by Proctor on Instagram in December.
The gossip site YBF.com expressed surprise over the news, like a lot of Panthers fans. “This new bump surely came out of nowhere since Kia showed no signs of a baby bump this past Halloween or Christmas,” said the site, referring to the couple as “the Baby Making Factory.”
Another gossip site, TerezOwens.com, first reported the pregnancy back in November. “At what point does Cam make Kia his wife...That’s a whole lot of kids,” asked Owens.
Fans expressed both surprised at how quickly Proctor became pregnant after her last delivery, and how perfectly timed it was for the off season.
