18” of snow, ferocious winds greet visitors to famous NC mountain park on Wednesday

A whopping 12 to 15 inches of new snow fell at Mount Mitchell State Park since midnight, making for about 18 inches of total snow accumulation, park officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Ferocious wind gusts of up to 40 mph accompanied the snow and not-so-balmy temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
Such copious amounts of snow should surprise no one.
At 6,684 feet, Mount Mitchell is the highest peak of the Appalachian Mountains and the highest point east of the Mississippi River. The mountain is near Burnsville in Yancey County, about 19 miles northeast of Asheville. Via U.S. 321 North and Interstate 40 West, the mountain is nearly 130 miles northwest of Charlotte.
The nearest higher peaks are in the Black Hills of South Dakota and the highland foothills of Colorado.
Mount Mitchell’s record 24-hour snowfall was set during the “Storm of the Century” in March 1993, when 36 inches fell.
It was reported that the record had been broken with a 41-inch measurement for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2016.
A state weather committee, meeting for the first time since it was formed more than 10 years earlier, determined last year that only 21 inches had fallen, the Associated Press reported.
Mount Mitchell State Park has been popular for many decades with hikers, climbers and campers,
Reacting to a state parks Facebook post of the snowfall on the mountain, one woman said, “We got out of there just in time.”
To which another woman replied, “I think its a perfect time to go! Lol.”
