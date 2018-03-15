NC psych center cleared to admit new patients after allegations of rape, abuse

An embattled NC psychiatric hospital for teens can now admit new patients after a month-long ban on admissions.
The state Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to Strategic Behavioral Center on Monday, saying surveys found the south Charlotte psychiatric center has made changes and now complies with regulations.
In February, the state banned Strategic from accepting new patients after investigators determined conditions at Strategic Behavioral Center put patients in “immediate jeopardy.”
Strategic is one of 37 licensed psychiatric residential treatment facilities in North Carolina where patients get round-the-clock care for severe mental and behavioral conditions.
Never miss a local story.
The facility has been hit with allegations of abuse. On New Year’s Day, 10 children, as young as 12, escaped from the facility. State records show the state occurred in part because staffers were overwhelmed at the 60-bed facility on Sharon Road West near South Boulevard and caregivers struggled to supervise the children.
The state recently approved a plan by Strategic to correct issues at the facility. As part of that plan, the hospital will no longer care for patients with gang ties or a history of escapes from other facilities, the newly released documents say. Strategic will also exclude patients if they have a history of felonious behavior or have a substance abuse disorder.
The state also extended a deadline to terminate Medicaid payments – the main source of income for Strategic – until March 20. Before then, investigators will conduct unannounced follow-up surveys to determine whether the facility is back in compliance.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
Comments