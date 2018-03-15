Extortion by a cocaine dealer caused UNC grad John Skipper to quit ESPN

UNC graduate John Skipper has revealed his surprisingly abrupt resignation last year as head of ESPN came after his cocaine dealer tried to extort money from him, reported media outlets on Thursday.
The revelation came during an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Skipper, who is a Lexington native, resigned in December as president of ESPN and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks, citing plans to get treatment for a “substance addiction” that began two decades ago.
In the interview, he says that substance was cocaine. When pressed on why he suddenly decided to resign despite downplaying his addiction, Skipper said that a drug dealer attempted to profit from his high-profile role at ESPN.
Never miss a local story.
“In December, someone from whom I bought cocaine attempted to extort me," Skipper told The Hollywood Reporter. “They threatened me, and I understood immediately that threat put me and my family at risk, and this exposure would put my professional life at risk as well. I foreclosed that possibility by disclosing the details to my family, and then when I discussed it with Bob, he and I agreed that I had placed the company in an untenable position and as a result, I should resign.”
Skipper, 62, is a 1978 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and a 2012 N.C. Journalism Hall of Fame inductee.
His surprising departure from one of the most powerful media properties in the world created something of a mystery, even after his admission a substance abuse problem. It was speculated by some that he departed the company over a sexual harassment case, but Skipper denied that in the Hollywood Reporter interview.
“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem,” Skipper said in a statement released in December.
Skipper said he and the company “mutually agreed” it was appropriate for him to resign. He has since gone through treatment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“At ESPN I did not use at work, nor with anyone at work, or with anyone I did business with,” Skipper told the magazine. “I never allowed it to interfere with my work, other than a missed plane and a few canceled morning appointments.”
Skipper claimed he was “never” a daily user, and his use has actually been “quite infrequent” over the past two decades.
He joined ESPN in 1997 and took over as the company's president in 2012, reported USA Today. ESPN's parent company, Disney, hired Jimmy Pitaro as Skipper's replacement earlier this month.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments