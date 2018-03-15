United bashed for animal deaths on flights. Here’s how many American had.

Two animals died on American Airlines flights last year, miniscule compared with the 18 deaths reported on United Airlines planes, federal records show.
American Airlines has more than 90 percent of the daily flights at Charlotte Douglas, its second-busiest hub behind Dallas/Fort Worth.
United has been under fire again for its number of animal deaths after a French bulldog puppy died on a flight from Houston to New York on Monday night. The puppy died after a flight attendant ordered the owner to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin.
Late Wednesday, prosecutors in Harris County, Texas, said an investigation into the puppy’s had begun, the Associated Press reported. On Thursday, United said it will issue special tags for pet carriers brought into passenger cabins as carry-on luggage.
The puppy’s death renewed attention to the 18 animals, mostly dogs, that died on United flights in 2017 and the safety of flying pets on any carrier.
United had by far the highest number of animal deaths of any carrier in 2017. In all, 24 animals died, 15 others were injured and one was lost on commercial flights, out of more than 500,000 animals checked onto planes, media outlets reported, citing the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Air Travel Consumer Report” released in February.
That amounts to a rate of less than one animal incident for every 10,000 animals flown, meaning pet deaths are rare.
Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines also reported two animal deaths in cargo holds last year.
The federal report lists these details of the animal deaths on American flights:
▪ On May 27, a golden retriever was found dead after arriving on a flight at San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico. The pet was taken to a local veterinarian for a necropsy. No cause of death is listed in the 2017 U.S. Transportation Department report. The report does not list the flight’s originating airport.
▪ On Oct. 16, an airport ground crew found German Shepherd Kora dead outside its kennel after its plane arrived at an airport. The report lists neither the originating nor the arrival airport. The crew noticed a large hole was chewed through the side of the kennel. The report lists the cause of Kora’s death as undetermined, although the report says a necropsy was performed at an animal hospital.
Rarely is corrective action taken after animal deaths on planes, Smithsonian.com reported in 2013.
The Humane Society of the United States has long urged travelers to consider all the alternatives to flying their pets. Driving is usually a better option, the society says.
“If you can’t travel by car, your pet will probably be healthier and happier if you leave them behind under the care of a pet sitter or boarding kennel,” the society says on its website.
“Flying is frightening for animals,” Humane Society official Kirsten Theisen told Smithsonian.com. “They can sense the pressure changing and they can tell that something is happening, and that’s scary. Flying is frightening if you don’t know what’s happening.”
