United bashed for animal deaths on flights. Here’s how many American had.

In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, a dog named Jazzy waits in line with Delta passengers at a ticket counter at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. If your pet must travel, experts say that the cabin is safer than the cargo hold. Pets too large to fit in an under-seat carrier must go cargo unless it’s a service or emotional-support animal. United Airlines came under fire again for its number of animal deaths after a French bulldog puppy died on a flight from Houston to New York on Monday night. The puppy died after a flight attendant ordered the owner to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin. Seth Wenig AP