A power outage devastated the Outer Banks last summer. The settlement could pay renters millions.

A preliminary court settlement would award $10.3 million to Outer Banks businesses, renters and residents who lost power after a cable was cut during bridge construction last summer, news reports say.
The Outer Banks Voice reports that the settlement with PCL Civil Constructors, the construction contractor, still needs final approval by a federal judge. It would pay $8.1 million to businesses and $2.25 million to permanent residents and renters.
The outage occurred when underwater electric transmission cables were inadvertently cut last July 27 while the Bonner Bridge replacement was under construction. It forced some 40,000 visitors off Hatteras and Ocracoke islands at the peak of tourist season as Dare and Hyde counties ordered mandatory evacuations.
Two North Carolina law firms filed a class-action lawsuit within days.
“These are hardworking, salt of the earth people who rely on their summer revenues to carry them through the rest of the year,” attorney Robert Zaytoun said in a release at the time. “It is one thing when a hurricane drives residents and tourists from coastal areas causing significant loss of business revenues. It is quite another when negligence of corporate entities creates economic harm and havoc in people’s lives.”
Utility officials said PCL knew the location of the high-voltage transmission cable that was damaged when workers drove a steel casing into the underground cable on the south end of the bridge. The Bonner Bridge spans Oregon Inlet between Hatteras and Bodie Island and carries the Outer Banks’ only north-south road, N.C. 12.
Gov. Roy Cooper got involved, calling the situation “an incredibly frustrating time” for island residents and visitors. “Safety is our top concern, but getting power restored quickly is also key for local businesses and our tourism economy during the peak summer travel season,” Cooper said after flying in for a visit.
Wedding plans were canceled, generators cranked up to keep businesses operating and social media filled with both helpless regret and whimsy over the power outage.
“It’s devastating,” Dare County commissioners’ Chairman Bob Woodard told the Outer Banks Sentinel Monday after meeting with Cooper. “It could not have happened at a worse time.”
