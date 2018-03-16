SC church switches sides of the road – then switches back.

Defying logic, an iconic South Carolina church switched to the opposite side of the road last month, then switched back last week.
It happened on the coastal community of Pawleys Island and organizers say it happened for a good reason.
The 70-year-old Pawleys Island Chapel – a popular wedding venue – was moved in late February to the other side of Myrtle Avenue so pilings underneath the “floating” church could be fortified.
Once that was done, multiple cranes lifted the church 10 feet up and moved it back to its famously unique setting above the brown waters of a marsh.
Never miss a local story.
Town officials said the work had to be done because the 1,500-square-foot building’s foundation sustained damage during Hurricane Matthew. The project included adding extra pilings underneath, so the building could be moved 5 feet back from the road and raised one foot above the water, reported the South Strand News.
The chapel was originally built in Georgetown and then dismantled and rebuilt in Pawleys Island in 1946.
Pawleys Island is a barrier island that is one of South Carolina’s most popular tourist destinations. Several houses on the island date to the 18th century.
TV station WMBF referred to the old church as “the heart and soul of the community” and reported area residents crowded the area to see the building moved. The Pawleys Island Police also documented the move on Twitter, tweeting video and photos.
The building returned to its home atop the marsh on March 8, the department reported.
Contractors are getting ready to move the chapel for repairs. Myrtle Ave will be closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/GSo0C8IbkF— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) February 23, 2018
Still in the process. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/pBZQQvfDhX— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) February 23, 2018
So, in true small beach town fashion it's been relayed to us "Chief, I think we're gonna need a bigger crane".— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) February 23, 2018
Road should be in about an hour but we'll be doing it again on Monday. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/0jNDKL2fun
Video of crews moving the chapel. Impressive work. pic.twitter.com/6CG01y0xKv— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) February 26, 2018
The chapel is back on its foundation. It'll be a while before the crane is clear of the road & Myrtle Ave remains closed. pic.twitter.com/P1ffVXjl6O— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) March 8, 2018
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments